Dolphins sign exclusive rights free agent Jake Brendel

Center Jake Brendel signed his exclusive rights tender with the Dolphins.

Brendel, 25, played all 16 games last season as a reserve offensive lineman. He also saw action on special teams.

He played a total of 67 snaps in 2017.

The Cowboys signed Brendel as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2016 but waived him out of the preseason. He signed to their practice squad September 22, 2016, but the Cowboys cut him a week later.

He signed with the Dolphins’ practice squad two weeks later.