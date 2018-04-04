Dolphins sign Roubbens Joseph

Getty Images

The Dolphins announced they have signed offensive tackle Roubbens Joseph. They also made official the move to waive quarterback Brandon Doughty.

Joseph spent the 2017 offseason and training camp with Baltimore after the Ravens signed him as an undrafted college free agent on May 15, 2017.

He played collegiately at Buffalo, appearing in 20 games with 15 starts in 2015-16. Joseph started all 12 games at left tackle as a senior.

The Dolphins made Doughty a seventh-round pick in 2016, and he spent most of his two seasons on their practice squad.