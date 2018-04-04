Donte Jackson runs fast at Pro Day but doesn’t get under 4.3

Getty Images

LSU cornerback Donte Jackson wanted to run lower than 4.27 at the Scouting Combine and thought he might have a chance to challenge John Ross‘ record 4.22. Jackson was fast but not that fast.

So instead of standing on his 4.32 from the combine, Jackson ran again for scouts at LSU’s Pro Day on Wednesday.

He ran a hand-held time of 4.31, Sheldon Mickles of The Advocate reports.

“Competitiveness,” Jackson said, via Mickles. “I wanted to beat my time from the combine. I was successful, so that’s really what it was.

“. . . I was shooting for something under 4.3, but 4.31 is fast, so I’m OK with it. I’m not disappointed at all. I felt like I ran good, felt like I ran a 4.2. When I didn’t see 4.2 [on the video screen], it was like, ‘That’s all I had in the tank, so it was OK.’”

Jackson has visited the Eagles, his only trip so far. But with Pro Day out of the way, he could get more attention the next couple of weeks.