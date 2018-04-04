Eagles increase season tickets by average of $10 per seat, per game

Getty Images

The Eagles are giving fans more reasons to attend home games, and the fans are going to have to give a little more to do so.

The team has confirmed that season-ticket prices will increase in 2018. According to a team spokesman, season tickets will jump by an average of $10 per seat, per game.

For most seats, the increase will be only $5 or $10 per ticket. In the lower level of the stadium, some tickets will spike by $20 or $25.

Based on fundamental notions of supply and demand, it won’t be hard for the Eagles to sell out the season tickets — especially when the waiting list has more than 40,000 accounts.