Getty Images

The Eagles officially released punter Donnie Jones from the reserve/retired list.

Jones announced his retirement after Super Bowl LII, calling it quits after 14 seasons. He will be a free agent if he decides to return to the NFL.

The Seahawks made Jones a seventh-round choice in 2004. He played for the Dolphins, Rams and Texans before signing with the Eagles in 2013.

He punted 1,110 times for 50,500 yards, giving him a career average of 45.5 yards.