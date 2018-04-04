Eagles sign Richard Rodgers

Getty Images

The Eagles have agreed to terms with tight end Richard Rodgers on a one-year deal, the team announced Wednesday.

He adds much-needed depth at the position for Philadelphia, which lost Trey Burton in free agency and released Brent Celek.

Rodgers, 26, has spent his career in Green Bay since it made him a third-round pick in 2014. He played in 63 games with 24 starts with the Packers, making 120 catches for 1,166 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He played in 15 games last season, catching 12 passes for 160 yards and a score.