Falcons re-sign Kemal Ishmael

Getty Images

The Falcons are bringing safety Kemal Ishmael back to the team for the 2018 season.

Ishmael became a free agent when the league year opened in March and a month on the open market didn’t lead him to a new home. The Falcons announced on Wednesday that Ishmael agreed to a one-year deal.

The 2018 season will be Ishmael’s sixth with the Falcons after joining the team as a 2013 seventh-round pick. He played every game last season and started once on defense while appearing on just under 80 percent of the team’s special teams snaps.

With Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal still on hand as the starting safeties, Ishmael is likely set for a similar role with the Falcons this year.