Jeremy Vujnovich signs tender with Colts

Jeremy Vujnovich played every offensive snap at left guard for the Colts in 2017 and he’ll be back with the team in 2018.

Vujnovich’s return wasn’t in much doubt as the Colts tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent, leaving him with the choice of playing for the Colts or playing for no one this season. On Wednesday, the Colts announced that Vujnovich has signed his tender to eliminate what little intrigue existed.

While his return to the team was expected, Vujnovich may not be back in the starting lineup. The Colts re-signed right guard Jack Mewhort, added veteran Matthew Slauson in free agency and could add more interior line help in the draft.

Vujnovich was one of four ERFAs tendered by the Colts. Long snapper Luke Rhodes and tight end Erik Swoope have also signed their tenders, leaving cornerback Chris Milton as the only one without a signed deal.