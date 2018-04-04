Josh Bellamy signs RFA tender with Bears

Getty Images

The Bears tendered a pair of wide receivers as restricted free agents this offseason and Cameron Meredith has seen signs of interest from other teams over the last few weeks.

Josh Bellamy‘s name hasn’t come up quite as often and he opted to end any chance of outside interest on Wednesday. Bellamy’s agent announced that Bellamy has signed his tender and will remain in Chicago.

Bellamy was given the lowest of three tenders and is set to make a salary of $1.907 million during the 2018 season.

Bellamy bounced around the league a bit before landing with the Bears in 2014. He’s played in 47 games over the last three seasons and has 62 catches for 882 yards and four touchdowns.

Meredith has visited the Ravens, Colts and Saints, but has not signed an offer sheet with anyone. The Bears have added wide receivers Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel in free agency.