Kony Ealy leaves Dallas without a deal

Free agent defensive end Kony Ealy left Dallas without a deal, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. The Cowboys do not appear in a rush to get something done, and with the Jets still interested in an Ealy return, he could end up back in New York.

The Panthers made Ealy a second-round pick in 2014. He spent three seasons there before Carolina traded him to New England for a second-round pick last offseason.

The Patriots waived him out of the preseason, and the Jets claimed him off waivers.

He played 15 games for the Jets with four starts last season, making 14 tackles, a sack and an interception.