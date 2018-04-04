Lions sign Matt Cassel as Matt Stafford’s backup

Getty Images

The well-traveled Matt Cassel will make his next stop in Detroit.

The Lions are signing Cassel to serve as Matthew Stafford‘s backup, NFL Network reports.

Cassel spent the last two seasons in Tennessee and started one game each year. Prior to that he was in Dallas, Buffalo, Minnesota, Kansas City and New England.

In Detroit, Cassel joins a quarterback room that includes both Stafford and 2016 sixth-round pick Jake Rudock, as well as camp arm Alek Torgersen. The No. 2 quarterback competition will likely come down to a training camp competition between Cassel and Rudock.

Lions coach Matt Patricia and G.M. Bob Quinn both spent time with Cassel in New England and apparently think he’ll be a positive veteran presence in the locker room — even if they hope Stafford stays healthy and Cassel never actually gets on the field.