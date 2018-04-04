Lions waive quarterback Alek Torgersen after signing Matt Cassel

Getty Images

The Detroit Lions waived quarterback Alek Torgersen on Wednesday following their decision to sign Matt Cassel as a backup to Matthew Stafford.

Torgersen went undrafted last year out of the University of Pennsylvania and spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, Washington Redskins and Lions. He appeared in three preseason games with the Falcons last year, completing 8-of-20 passes for 95 yards with two interceptions.

With Stafford, Cassel and Jake Rudock on the roster, the Lions felt confident in their depth at the position.