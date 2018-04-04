Manziel blames Browns for not realizing that he may be lazy

Posted by Mike Florio on April 4, 2018, 10:20 AM EDT
Every time I think I’ve heard it all, I hear something else.

Quarterback Johnny Manziel, a failed first-round pick of the Browns in 2014, is now blaming the Browns for not realizing that they were drafting a guy who prefers to wing it.

“If Cleveland did any of their homework they would have known I wasn’t a guy who came in every day and watched film,” Manziel said in a visit to The Dan Patrick Show. “I wasn’t a guy who really knew the X’s and O’s of football.”

He’s right, but at the time the Browns supposedly should have been doing their homework, Manziel was doing everything he could to create the impression that he was fully committed to football. Manziel was so focused on football that a decision to visit the Nike factory in Oregon in February 2014 actually made waves.

So it’s now Cleveland’s fault for not realizing he was pretending to be something he isn’t?

America loves a good redemption story, and I personally hope Manziel rips it up in the Spring League and gets another chance to return to the NFL. However, for a guy who only has himself to blame for the various problems that have plagued him over the last four years, accuse the Browns of not seeing through his BS is a bad, bad look.

  1. Kevin Sumlin enabled him at A&M.. he would’ve never gotten off the bench under some other coaches, never mind win a Heisman

  2. Saying that isn’t going to endear him to other teams, but he is right. Aren’t there a lot of players that act like they’re hard working and love football to get drafted high and sign a big contract and then once they get drafted, they are lazy? Of course, they want to make as much money as they can while they have the hype.

  3. When will you ever just let this loser ride off into the sunset. Nobody cares. he’s about as relevant to pro football as Ryan Leaf. Unless you have a Canadian edition why not just forget this delinquent exists?

  4. For a split second I thought Johnny was coming around.

    Fooled me once. Almost fooled me twice. Mr. Manziel looks like he’ll truly be a turd for life. I almost bought the act this time around.

  5. Its now his college coach’s fault? Go away! He was a good college player just hasnt been able to make the transition. Too bad for him that he’s still not focused.

  8. johnny is being a phony again. His PMT interview a few weeks ago was very telling in my opinion. Jounny’s got the stoolies all believing he’s turned his life around because he’s saying all the right things. For example telling mike rapaport to ‘quit being an a** all the time and turn his life around like he did’. PMT asked him one question that I thought was very telling. Essentially Johnny thought he was too good to play in Cleveland (when they drafted him) so they asked him if he’d be willing to go back. Johnny of course said no (ship has sailed etc.) But the way he said just screamed like he was still too good for Cleveland. Even though he set the team back another half decade and owes that franchise at least a little respect.

  12. Without listening to the whole interview and just reading the excerpt, I think Manziel is just letting everyone know what most already about Manziel and that was he has skills yes but he didn’t have the work ethic of a franchise QB, or a backup QB.

    So, yes he is taking a shot at the Browns but he also taking a shot at himself. I see no issue with what he is doing here. He was simply stating the obvious about himself and the Browns.

    I remember watching NFL network a few years back and I don’t remember who but a member of the Colts was discussing how Manning became their guy. He said they interviewed both Manning and Leaf. During their interviews they asked both guys the same question. I am paraphrasing but the question was, “what will you do if we pick you?” Manning said, “Lets get to work coach.” Leaf said, “I am going to Vegas.”

    Doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realize Manziel loved to party and he got in trouble a few times in College Station because of his wild ways. Leave it to the Browns to think that guy works hard in the film room. Half the things he did on the field was him improvising.

  13. Johnny Maziel Combine Statistics:

    4.68 sec. – 40 yard dash

    31.5 inches – vertical jump

    6.75 sec. – 3 cone drill

    4.03 sec. – 20 yard shuttle

    – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

    Deshaun Watson Combine Statistics:

    4.66 sec. – 40 yard dash

    32.5 inches – vertical jump

    6.95 sec. – 3 cone drill

    4.31 sec. – 20 yard shuttle

    I’ve never been a fan of johnny… but… his college talent was undeniable.

    Watson – 157.5 rating

    Manziel – 164.1 rating

    In two seasons… Manziel totaled more rushing yards than Watson’s three seasons.

  14. See even if that’s true (which it probably is) you never want to hear that from players, especially players who are trying to make a comeback into the league. It’s nobody else’s fault that he messed up, just him, and humility isn’t supposed to be half-assed. If you’re trying to show teams you have changed you don’t throw anyone or any team under the bus. You accept full responsibility for any mistakes or failures, even when it’s not your fault (which in this case it is).

  15. – NFL teams never take the word of a QB prospect, they always talk to the HC.
    – Simple questions: “How was Johnny’s work ethic? Does he know the whole playbook?”
    – There’s no real gray area for QBs here. Any negative answer is a huge red flag.
    – So basically, along with Manziel, Sumlin lied to the Cleveland brass.

  17. Dennis Carson says:
    April 4, 2018 at 10:25 am
    Saying that isn’t going to endear him to other teams, but he is right.

    —-

    No he isn’t “right,’ and the rest of your statement shows why. End of day plenty of players in the history of league put on airs to get that contract or in his case, a higher draft pick. He was totally enabled by his parents, his coaches, and others, and I would bet that they weren’t forthcoming when asked about his habits. Take Mora out of the equation and it is rare for a coach or former coach to be truthful in those situations, because that reflects poorly on them.

    Of course he wings it. But he is also a master manipulator. No, he is NOT right.

    That said, I don’t root against anyone. Like Florio, I hope he can make a comeback. But I also don’t think his skillset is a good NFL match.

  18. Good. A comment like this all but ensures he will never be on an NFL roster again and then we can all stop hearing about him for good.

  19. “they would have known I wasn’t a guy who came in every day and watched film,” Manziel said in a visit to The Dan Patrick Show. “I wasn’t a guy who really knew the X’s and O’s of football.”

    And this was the guy that was rumored to have a shot on the Patriots?
    Belichick: “How are you on watching film?”
    JM: “I aint really into that man, Im not a guy who really knows x’s and o’s.”
    Belichick: “ok then. Thanks for coming in”
    JM: “Thats it? Aint I supposed to work out or something?”
    Belichick: “Nah, we’re good”

  21. One would think this flake who claims he wants to restart his career would profusely apologize to the Browns, the city of Cleveland and the NFL for being a lazy, drug-addicted SOB, and certify that he’s gone through rehab and turned over a new leaf (NOT RYAN!!!)

    But no, he blames the team for not understanding he was a loser.

    That explosion you just heard was Manziel blowing up any chance of a career in anything, ever!

  22. You can’t choose who you love and Cleveland was blinded by that.

    So…DON’T fall in love with the player.

    It’s REALLY easy to see if someone is lazy or not. Last on line, last on the field, first off. Not to mentinon private investigators. You have a MULTI BILLION dollar business. Pay some schmoe $150 and hour to do HIS his job. Not to mention X’s and O’s.

    I think the whole world knew he wasn’t going to be the first one in last one out. Partiers are not that way.

  23. Context to the entire conversation is required to really understand how he meant it and where the entire conversation was at. With that said though even in the right light this still comes across as not being accountable for his own actions. As long as he blames others or says stuff like this teams will shy away.

  24. The Browns are well known for picking the best QBs…oh wait…I was so happy when the Browns grabbed him, so then I knew my team wouldn’t take him. Naturally Browns fans were pumped and told me I was clueless and clearly hadn’t watched him on tape. Good luck with Josh Allen…

  27. It was also his girlfriends fault for not knowing he was a drugged up psycho who somehow can lead police on a chase to where helicopters are called but not see a second of jail time.

