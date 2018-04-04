Manziel blames Browns for not realizing that he may be lazy

Getty Images

Every time I think I’ve heard it all, I hear something else.

Quarterback Johnny Manziel, a failed first-round pick of the Browns in 2014, is now blaming the Browns for not realizing that they were drafting a guy who prefers to wing it.

“If Cleveland did any of their homework they would have known I wasn’t a guy who came in every day and watched film,” Manziel said in a visit to The Dan Patrick Show. “I wasn’t a guy who really knew the X’s and O’s of football.”

He’s right, but at the time the Browns supposedly should have been doing their homework, Manziel was doing everything he could to create the impression that he was fully committed to football. Manziel was so focused on football that a decision to visit the Nike factory in Oregon in February 2014 actually made waves.

So it’s now Cleveland’s fault for not realizing he was pretending to be something he isn’t?

America loves a good redemption story, and I personally hope Manziel rips it up in the Spring League and gets another chance to return to the NFL. However, for a guy who only has himself to blame for the various problems that have plagued him over the last four years, accuse the Browns of not seeing through his BS is a bad, bad look.