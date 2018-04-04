Michael Campanaro set to visit Titans Thursday

Getty Images

The Titans may be making an addition to their receiving corps.

Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reports that the team will have wide receiver Michael Campanaro in for a visit on Thursday. Zrebiec adds that the team has been in touch with Campanaro’s agent for a couple of weeks.

Campanaro was a 2014 seventh-round pick by the Ravens and saw time with them in each of the last four seasons. He only played 11 games in his first three years, but appeared 13 times during the 2017 season. He caught 31 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns while also running 10 times for 131 yards and returning 27 punts.

The Titans opened up a spot on the wide receiver depth chart by releasing Eric Decker this offseason. Adoree' Jackson handled the punt return duties last season.

Zrebiec reports that the Ravens remain in the mix for Campanaro, so Thursday’s visit could spur a deal in one place or the other.