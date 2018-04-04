Mike McCarthy: This has been like a Year One offseason

Getty Images

The Packers have seen big changes to their front office and coaching staff since the end of the season with new General Manager Brian Gutekunst joining new offensive and defensive coordinators as the team tries to bounce back from their first losing season since 2008.

There have also been changes to the roster, including the departure of wide receiver Jordy Nelson and acquisitions of free agents like Jimmy Graham and Muhammad Wilkerson. Head coach Mike McCarthy remains in place, but said at last week’s league meetings that the changes have gone beyond the new hires in those positions. McCarthy said the team has taken a “scrub-brush approach to the whole system” that includes changes to their well-worn offensive playbook.

“This offseason resembles a Year One offseason,” McCarthy said, via ESPN.com. “Obviously the defense is going through that because they’re building a brand-new playbook, new coaching staff, new philosophy. There is some carryover from our old defense. But offensively, when you have the same offensive system for 12 years, you’re playing late into the playoffs, you usually turn the page and evaluate and just try to evolve off what you did last year. We’ve taken a totally different approach. We’ve gone back to Page 1 in the playbook.”

One thing that won’t change about the offense is that it will lean heavily on quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose broken collarbone contributed enough to the team’s slide in 2017 and whose health will be vital to the chances of the new approach finding better success.