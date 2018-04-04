Mike Zimmer: In-game video takes “true coaching skills away”

Getty Images

There were a number of changes proposed to NFL rules and bylaws at last week’s league meetings and many of the ones proposed by the Competition Committee were adopted in votes by the 32 teams.

One bylaw change they proposed didn’t make it to a vote, however. The league tabled a vote on a proposed change that would make video available to coaches during games via the tablet computers that have been on sidelines for several years now. It’s the second time such a proposal has failed to advance through the process.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN spoke to several coaches who were strongly against the use of in-game video and their objections were summed up pretty well by Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer. Zimmer felt that video would make it too easy to make the kinds of adjustments that separate better coaches than their less-talented brethren.

“If I’m looking at the video, I’ll never be wrong,” Zimmer said. “I’m against it because I think it takes some of your true coaching skills away and it makes it even for everybody, for good coaches and bad coaches. … We come in on Monday morning and start watching the tape. And you say, ‘Oh that’s what they were doing.’ Now, you wouldn’t. So I can do this at six minutes in the first quarter and say, ‘Oh here this is what they’re doing. Here’s how they blocked this.’ And I can coach my guys on what’s happening. Whereas in the past, you have to rely on your skills to figure it out.”

Zimmer, Packers coach Mike McCarthy and Rams coach Sean McVay all said they were happy to keep working off of still photographs and it looks like that will remain the case for everyone in the league for at least one more year.