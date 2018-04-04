Nat Berhe agrees to deal with Steelers

Getty Images

Free agent safety Nat Berhe has come to terms with the Steelers, he announced on Twitter.

He visited Pittsburgh this week.

Berhe, 26, spent his first four seasons with the Giants after they made him a fifth-round draft choice in 2014.

He played 15 games last season, making two tackles and a sack. In his career, he has played 38 games with two starts, making 35 tackles, a sack and forcing a fumble.

Berhe will help the Steelers’ special teams, which Pittsburgh sought to upgrade this offseason.