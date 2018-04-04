Ozzie Newsome: Robert Griffin III had a good workout, will sign next week

Getty Images

Robert Griffin III is coming back to the NFL.

Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newsome confirmed today that Griffin worked out in Baltimore, impressed the team, and is ready to become a Raven.

“He came in last week, worked out, had a real good workout, and we were able to come to an agreement late yesterday,” Newsome said. “He will probably be here early next week to sign the deal.”

Griffin had one of the most precipitous falls in NFL history: In 2012 he won the rookie of the year award, led Washington to the playoffs, and was hailed as the NFL’s brightest young star. But he suffered a serious knee injury in that playoff game after the 2012 season and was never the same player again. After the Browns released him after one year in 2016, he was out of football for the entire 2017 season.

Now he’ll get another chance to show that he can at least make an NFL roster, although in Baltimore he’s slated to compete for a backup spot behind Joe Flacco. At age 28, he’s getting a shot at proving he still has something left.