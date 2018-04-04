Panthers LB Shaq Thompson being sued for head-on collision

Getty Images

Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson has been sued, by the former Duke quarterback he hit head-on with his car last year.

According to ESPN.com, a lawsuit was filed Monday by Anthony Boone, seeking damages and lost wages as a result of the accident.

Last May, Thompson lost control of his vehicle, crossed the center line and hit Boone’s car. Thomspon said he lost control when his cell phone fell to the floorboard and he tried to retrieve it.

Boone spent nine days in the hospital, after suffering a broken hip, hand and rib injuries. Boone played for the Montreal Alouettes in 2015, but hasn’t played since the injury.

The lawsuit says Boone is seeking more than $25,000 in punitive and compensatory damages.