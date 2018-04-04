Patriots sign tight end Troy Niklas

Getty Images

The Patriots have resumed their annual collection of the tight ends.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Patriots have signed former Cardinals second-rounder Troy Niklas to a one-year deal.

The Patriots generally buy them by the bushel, and Niklas gives them another option behind Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen.

The 25-year-old Niklas is a valuable blocker when he’s well, but he’s battled injuries throughout his career. He had a career-high 11 catches for 132 yards and a touchdown last year for the Cardinals.