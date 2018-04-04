Quincy Enunwa signs RFA tender with Jets

Getty Images

The Jets played without wide receiver Quincy Enunwa last season, but hope to have him back in the lineup in 2018.

One stumbling block to having him on offense was an unsigned restricted free agent tender, but Enunwa has taken care of that. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Enunwa signed his tender with the team on Wednesday. Enunwa is set to make just over $2.9 million after receiving the second-round tender.

Enunwa missed the year after having neck surgery, but Schefter adds that he now has full range of motion and is expected to be eased into all activities once the Jets start their offseason work. He had 58 catches for 857 yards and four touchdowns during the 2016 season.

Enunwa will join Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse, Terrelle Pryor, ArDarius Stewart, Devin Smith and Chad Hansen as receiving options for the Jets to consider as they work toward setting their roster for the 2018 season.