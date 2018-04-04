Ravens will soon be signing Robert Griffin

Getty Images

Last year, the Ravens wanted quarterback Robert Griffin III, but Griffin opted not to sign with the team. This year, the offer apparently stands — and the acceptance could be coming.

We’re told that Griffin will soon be signing with the Ravens.

A league source tells PFT that Griffin recently worked out for the Ravens, as part of a courtship that began last year. A contract was offered near the start of training camp in 2017, at about the same time the Ravens engaged in a public debate over whether to sign Colin Kaepernick.

Griffin spent last year out of football, after his lone season with the Browns. He spent 2012 through 2015 in Washington, a team that ultimately devoted three first-round picks and a second-round pick to acquiring him.

Griffin became the 2012 NFL offensive rookie of the year, but a knee injury originally suffered against the Ravens derailed Griffin’s career. He was benched in 2015 for Kirk Cousins.

The Ravens haven’t ruled out selecting a quarterback in the first round of the draft, but Joe Flacco remains entrenched as the starter — in large part because his contract makes it virtually impossible for the Ravens to move on.