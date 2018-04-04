Ravens get low-risk deal with Robert Griffin, giving him one-year, $1 million

Getty Images

The Ravens were looking for an inexpensive option behind Joe Flacco, and they got that in Robert Griffin III.

Griffin signed a one-year deal worth only $1 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports, and the contract includes only a small signing bonus.

“We’re excited about it,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun. “We felt like we needed a No. 2 quarterback. I’m really feeling like we got a steal. I felt like he really wanted to be a Raven.”

Griffin, 28, has 40 career starts, going 15-25 with Washington and Cleveland.