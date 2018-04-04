Report: Broncos to host Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Josh Allen over next week

Getty Images

Denver Broncos General Manager John Elway made it clear that the team’s signing of Case Keenum in free agency wouldn’t take them out of the discussion of adding one of the top quarterback prospects in the draft.

So with that in mind, the Broncos are making sure to turn over every stone when it comes to the quarterbacks populating the top of team draft boards.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Broncos are hosting Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen for visits over the next week. Rosen is visiting the team on Wednesday, Darnold on Friday and Allen next Monday. Darnold, Allen and Rosen are widely considered the top three prospects in the draft with Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson in the discussion as well.

The Broncos are searching for a long-term solution to the quarterback spot as Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch and Brock Osweiler failed to provide the consistency the team was searching for last season. While Siemian flashed at times, the team has still yet to find a true replacement following the retirement of Peyton Manning after Super Bowl 50.

Lynch was a first-round pick just two years ago, but has been limited in his opportunities in part due to injuries. He’s made just four starts in two seasons.