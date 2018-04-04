Report: Donnie Jones wants to keep playing

Getty Images

The Eagles released Donnie Jones from the reserve/retired list earlier Wednesday, and Ian Rapoport reports it came at the punter’s request. Jones wants to continue his career.

His release makes Jones an unrestricted free agent.

Jones announced his retirement after Super Bowl LII but has now decided he wants to play a 15th season.

The Seahawks made Jones a seventh-round choice in 2004, and he has also played for the Dolphins, Rams, Texans and Eagles.

Jones has punted 1,110 times for 50,500 yards, giving him a career average of 45.5 yards.