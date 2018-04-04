Report: No trade talks involving Rob Gronkowski

Getty Images

The Patriots provided Tuesday’s biggest news when they traded wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the Rams, but it doesn’t look like there’s another big deal brewing with another one of their receiving threats.

There’s been chatter about the possibility of a trade involving tight end Rob Gronkowski in various corners since the Super Bowl, but no smoke indicating that a deal is close to happening. According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, there’s good reason for that.

Rapoport reports that the Patriots have had no trade talks involving Gronkowski this offseason. As a result, they expect to have him on the roster for the 2018 season.

That is contingent on Gronkowski playing, of course. The most recent report on that front is that the tight end is likely to keep playing despite frustrations with Patriots coach Bill Belichick, although nothing’s come from Gronkowski since saying he’d take some time to think about his future after the Super Bowl loss to the Eagles.