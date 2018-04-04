Report: Patriots to sign Luke Bowanko

Getty Images

The Patriots added a tight end in Troy Niklas on Wednesday and they are also set to add a player to their offensive line group.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Patriots will sign free agent Luke Bowanko.

Bowanko played in all 16 games for the Ravens last season and made one start during his first year in Baltimore. The 2014 sixth-round pick spent the first three years of his career with the Jaguars and made 14 starts for Jacksonville during his rookie season.

Bowanko will likely be part of the scrum of players competing for depth roles on the interior of the line for the Patriots behind center David Andrews, left guard Joe Thuney and right guard Shaq Mason.