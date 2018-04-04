Report: William Gay close to deal with Giants

Getty Images

The Giants have a visit scheduled with William Gay on Thursday, Bryant McFadden of CBS Sports reports. All that remains for the defensive back to join the Giants is his passing a physical, per McFadden.

The Steelers cut Gay to save $1.75 million in cap space, making him a free agent.

It’s the only NFL team Gay has ever known, playing his entire career in Pittsburgh after the Steelers made him a fifth-round pick in 2007. But he played only 27 percent of the defensive snaps last season.

Gay finished his Steelers career, playing 176 games with 102 starts. He made 13 interceptions and 89 pass breakups.