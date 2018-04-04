Robert Quinn felt shocked, betrayed by trade to Dolphins

As the Rams shake things up in L.A., adding big-name pieces as they pursue big-time results (on the field and at the cash register), they’ll be forced to make tough decisions about some of the players who were perceived to be key components of the team. This year, defensive end Robert Quinn and linebacker Alec Ogletree — supposed cornerstones of the team’s defense — was abruptly and unceremoniously traded.

Quinn isn’t happy about it. And yet he is.

“It’s like this, this is the first time I’ve been traded,” Quinn told reporters on Wednesday, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. “You commit yourself to someone and you have your family turn their back on you.”

Quinn added that he was shocked by the news of the deal, even though he seems to welcome the move to Miami.

Per Salguero, Quinn called the move “a breath of fresh air,” adding that he was “suffocating” with the Rams.

“I’m not a West Coast guy, put it that way,” Quinn said.

He’s now an East Coast guy. And, perhaps more importantly, a no-state-income-tax guy. That alone will let him keep 13.3 cents from every dollar he earns.

17 responses to “Robert Quinn felt shocked, betrayed by trade to Dolphins

  1. Another example of a spoiled enabled athlete getting his feelings hurt while making great $ playing football….makes me throw up in my mouth!

  3. His $11,000,000 base salary had a lot to do with it. I’m sure he offered to take less to stay with the team he loved. Right?

  4. Quinn was definitely one of my favorite players for a few years, but I’m happy to see him on another team. You can easily tell his skill set is starting to take a nosedive.

    I can’t tell you how many plays I saw that he would speed rush straight up the field and went right past the QB. He never made a move back inside and the left tackle would just push him right on by. The only time he was effective was when AD99 would push the QB out of the pocket and into him. Other than that, he was rarely a threat off the line.

    Best wishes Quinn, and we’ll miss the “flailing arms” sack dance in the Coliseum.

  5. He would have looked good coming off the edge with that front. Not sure why they got rid of him

  6. Quinn’s season sack totals dropped from 19 to 10 to 5 to 4….after the Rams gave him a huge raise.

    Injuries weren’t his fault, of course, but he can spare us the shock and betrayal crap.

    Wasn’t playing well enough to keep him on at that salary, that’s the bottom line.

  7. “I’m sure he offered to take less to stay with the team he loved. Right?”
    _________________

    Counterpoint is the team agreed to pay him that amount. I’m sure when the contract was negotiated they were schmoozing him pretty good and not filling his head with thoughts of their escape options. The team wasn’t wrong to trade him but it’s not crazy he might feel betrayed by them depending on what he was told and when. For all we know he could have directly asked about trade rumors and been told they’d NEVER EVER consider such a thing.

  10. happy1114 says:
    April 4, 2018 at 10:02 am
    Another example of a spoiled enabled athlete getting his feelings hurt while making great $ playing football….makes me throw up in my mouth!
    ———-

    What makes the rest of us who aren’t jealous of guys with unique talent that people will pay to both perform and to watch, unlike you, who can only push papers at an office (if you’re not making burgers or rolling on skates at Sonic) throw up in our mouths is how you always complain about player salaries but never what the owners make off these leagues.

  11. So they take on Suh/Watkins/Cooks and Talib and trade this guy out? Very strange and dangerous approach with very poor salary allocation from Snead here.

    It will burn them.

  12. This is the part people forget. They’ve added some good players, but they got rid of some good players. There’s no guarantee these guys mesh well.

    Especially with a bunch of divas who were pushed out of their previous places (and some even the place before that) mainly because they were divas.

    Meanwhile the whole league has had an offseason to gameplan around McVay’s 15 secs, to potentially copy it, or to try to do it on defense.

    Eventually that rule may give way. So nothing is certain with the Rams yet. They still have to prove it on the field.

  13. tylawspick6 says:
    April 4, 2018 at 10:44 am
    So they take on Suh/Watkins/Cooks and Talib and trade this guy out? Very strange and dangerous approach with very poor salary allocation from Snead here.

    It will burn them.
    ———-

    While I fully understand why you say this (and somewhat agree), if Quinn’s production and overall quality of play hadn’t fallen off a cliff, they would have found a way to justify keeping him. WIth their defensive scheme, he is not a two-gap 3 technique, and he often takes himself out of the play not only on runs to his side, but doesn’t seem to have more than one move when rushing the QB, either. He used to be impossible to block seemingly just a couple of years ago.

  14. tylawspick6 says:
    April 4, 2018 at 10:44 am
    So they take on Suh/Watkins/Cooks and Talib and trade this guy out? Very strange and dangerous approach with very poor salary allocation from Snead here.

    It will burn them.

    ===============

    Quinn was not very good last year. In fact, he hasn’t been good for a few years. I’m not being snarky, but only the fans outside of LA see moving him as a bad move. Trust me, the guy is a shell of his former self. Ask any Rams fan and they will have no problem with Quinn being gone.

  17. He’s now an East Coast guy. And, perhaps more importantly, a no-state-income-tax guy. That alone will let him keep 13.3 cents from every dollar he earns.

    Yet if he were a free agent he would have bolted and not complained about it. Get over it.

    Since next year he’s due to make over $11.4M between salary and roster bonus, that means he’ll get over $1.5M more due to no state income tax. Cry me a river.

Leave a Reply

