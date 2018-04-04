Saints sign Benjamin Watson for his ability, not his familiarity with the offense

Getty Images

The Saints did not necessarily sign tight end Benjamin Watson for his familiarity with the offense. That was just an added bonus.

New Orleans added Watson because he was available and because he played well last season for the Ravens when he caught 61 passes for 522 yards and four scores.

“He played well,” Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis said Wednesday at LSU’s Pro Day, via Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune. “Look, familiarity is just a little piece of that factor. It’s more about his ability as a player, and what was demonstrated last season, and what we feel like he can do for us in the upcoming season.”

The Saints wanted Jimmy Graham, but he signed with the Packers. Watson was the Saints’ Plan B.

Watson, 37, spent three seasons with the Saints, catching 74 passes for 825 yards and six touchdowns in 2015.

“One thing about the familiarity, we know Ben is A-plus-plus in the character department and is good for a locker room, good for a team and good for an organization, so we’re excited about that, too,” Loomis said.