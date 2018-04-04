Student jailed over school shooting threat on Julian Edelman’s Instagram

Getty Images

A 14-year old boy in Port Huron, Michigan, has been jailed for posting a comment on Patriots receiver Julian Edelman‘s Instagram, threatening a school shooting.

Edelman received a direct message from a follower telling him that someone had posted a threatening comment and asked his assistant to check his Instagram to find out what it referred to. When his assistant found a comment saying, “I’m going to shoot my school up watch the news,” Edelman asked her to call 911. Edelman said that after the recent focus on school shootings, he felt that he couldn’t dismiss the message.

“With the emotions of what happened, and I have a kid now, I said, holy Toledo, what is going on?” Edelman told the New York Times.

Police were able to determine the IP address of the boy who posted the threat. They say when police visited his house, he admitted posting it. There were two guns in the home, which belonged to his mother.

The boy is being held in a juvenile-detention center and was charged with making a false report of a threat of terrorism, a felony punishable by up to four years in prison.