Titans host Bennie Logan

Defensive tackle Bennie Logan‘s search for a new team for the 2018 season took him to Nashville.

Field Yates of ESPN.com reports that Logan visited with the Titans. He has also met with the Seahawks since becoming a free agent this month.

Logan is one of the few players left on our list of the Top 100 free agents of 2018 and spent the 2017 season with the Chiefs. He had 52 tackles and 1.5 sacks for Kansas City after spending the first four years of his career with the Eagles.

He started 51 games in four years with the Eagles and would be a replacement for the released Sylvester Williams if he signs in Tennessee. The Titans have been in the market for defensive line help and met with Ndamukong Suh before Suh signed with the Rams.