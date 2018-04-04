Titans unveil new uniforms, helmets

Getty Images

The jersey that recently made its way to social media is indeed the new home jersey of the Titans. The team unveiled the uniforms before a massive, outdoor Nashville crowd on Wednesday night.

The new look also includes a new helmet, with dark blue becoming the base color. The “T” logo appears to be the same.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota, tight end Delanie Walker, and safety Kevin Byard, along with several other Titans players, modeled the different variations — home, away, alternative home, alternative away, and of course Color Rush.

All three jerseys presumably will be available for sale soon, along with the new helmets.