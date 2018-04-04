Von Miller catches shark, faces investigation

Von Miller on Instagram

Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller posted pictures of himself on social media with a shark he caught on a Florida fishing trip. That may have been unwise.

Miller is now being investigated after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals accused Miller of illegally catching and killing the shark.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed to TMZ that it is “looking into whether or not a violation occurred in this incident.”

Florida has bans on catching certain types of sharks, and restrictions on catching other types, and Miller could face legal consequences if his fishing trip violated state law.