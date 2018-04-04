Will Giants keep OBJ?

Getty Images

With the Rams trading for a receiver other than Odell Beckham Jr., the question becomes whether the Giants will trade Beckham elsewhere.

The comments from new offensive coordinator Mike Shula suggest that they’ll move forward with this “vital part” of their offense. But the obvious remarks from Shula don’t really mean anything when it comes to what ownership or the front office will do.

The Giants have only a small handful of options. They can trade him. They can sign him to a long-term contract. Or they can kick the can through the final year of his contract, making a tag-and-sign, tag-and-trade, or tag-and-keep-for-2019 decision after the season. (They also could do it again in 2020, the last year he’d be tagged at non-quarterback money.)

The problem is that Beckham may be committed to staying away from all activities — voluntary and involuntary — until he gets a long-term contract that he deems appropriate. That would mean, at a minimum, no participation in the offseason program (which opens next week). Then the question becomes whether he’d boycott the mandatory minicamp and/or training camp.

However it plays out, it’s time for the Giants and Beckham to get on the same page, even if getting on the same page means agreeing to go their separate ways. That won’t be easy, because Beckham’s next team would have to be willing to give him a huge contract and to give the Giants a pair of first-round draft picks, at a minimum.

Besides, with the Rams out of the mix, who’s really left? The 49ers, maybe. The Chargers, ideally. The Patriots likely won’t be part of the process, despite the speculation and fascination.

Doing nothing may be the least viable option, which perhaps means that the bottom line will be a trade or a long-term deal. The Giants eventually will have to decide which of those two options they’d most willing to accept.

For more on OBJ and various other topics, check out Wednesday’s PFT PM podcast.