Will Patriots opt for second-tier quarterback over top-flight options?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 4, 2018, 12:03 PM EDT
Getty Images

Now that the Patriots have a pair of first-round picks and a pair of second-round picks in the 2018 draft, plenty of talk has emerged regarding the possibility of using that draft capital to make a move in round one, in an effort to acquire one of the top quarterbacks in the draft. Another approach makes more sense, and it meshes with the history and practices of coach Bill Belichick.

Peter King of SI.com said on PFT Live that the Patriots are more likely to take one of the second-tier quarterbacks, after the run has happened on guys like Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and Lamar Jackson. In a separate appearance on PFT Live, Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston suggested the Belichick may be eyeballing Richmond quarterback Kyle Lauletta.

However it plays out, the Patriots need a young quarterback who can be groomed to take over for Tom Brady. The idea that Brady will play until he’s 45 very well may be aimed at avoiding a farewell tour, with Brady instead simply walking away without advance warning or fanfare after 2018 or 2019, for example.

The conclusion to his Tom vs. Time series has prompted increased speculation that the end is near for Brady. The Patriots need to be ready for it, while also being ready to compete in 2018. Using one of their five picks in the first three rounds could make more sense than giving up draft capital to get one of the top options in the draft.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “Will Patriots opt for second-tier quarterback over top-flight options?

  3. …likely to take one of the second-tier quarterbacks, after the run has happened on guys like Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and Lamar Jackson…

    Editors note: Lamar Jackson was incorrectly slotted in with the top-tier quarterbacks. His draft grade is that of a sixth round pick.

  4. Lots of good 2nd tier (at the time) QBs came out of the 2nd round or later. Brees, Garapollo, Brady, Russell Wilson, Romo was UFA and many others. They’re out there. I’d search for a potential gem with one of the 2nd round picks.

  5. It’s looking more and more everyday like the Patriots traded the wrong QB. Not only we didn’t win the last SB after we were heavily favored to do so before the season, we have no QB succession plan in place. It’s a mess anyway you look at it.

  6. Belichick looks for analytical skills, work ethic, and devicivenwss harder than most coaches. Atheletic ability remains important but he puts a lot more weight on those other things. The truth is none of us know what the Patriots are going to do here. So many theories, so little knowledge.

  7. Second tier is in the eye of the beholder. PFF has Mayfield rated number one yet he is thought to be the fourth best QB prospect by the talking heads. Belichick values intelligence and dedication above physical gifts making Mike White, Kyle Lauletta and Mason Rudolph as legitimate prospects. White astounded Mike Mayock on camera at the Senior Bowl with his spontaneous knowledge of the QB read progressions on a play. Lauletta was MVP of the Senior Bowl. Rudolph is rated the fourth best QB statistically. I suspect Curren is correct and Lauletta will be the next QB picked by the Patriots who will also get an offensive tackle, edge rusher and possibly a tight end or maybe WR Sutton as a wide receiver. The Patriots will be fine.

  8. I would be shocked if they took a QB with either first round pick. I would be even more shocked if they traded up.

  10. I’m going to laugh when they get the 2nd best QB from this draft (Mason Rudolph) with their late 1st or early 2nd round pick, and their dynasty continues.

  12. I really hope Patriots fans know that Tom Brady was a 100% fluke and you will NEVER get that lucky again. You guys act like anybody Belichick drafts will be the next superstar. Sorry but it ain’t gonna happen. Count your blessings for what you had and get ready for a trip back to mediocrity.

  15. WHEN the Pats win their next Superbowl, or, IF they win another, Brady will retire post haste. Until then, he will play until he drops. As currently configured, if Brady goes out, the Pats will look like Green Bay after Rodgers went down.

  16. the hoodie would love rosen….watch them give up three 1s, and two 2s and two 3s in the 18 and 19 draft and jump up and take him….as a bills fan i’d be pissed….im tired of getting killed by NE each year my only small amount of optimism is brady is close to retirement..i hope

  18. The Pats won’t get a sniff, and everyone knows it, so what’s with this line of thought?

  19. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:

    April 4, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    It’s looking more and more everyday like the Patriots traded the wrong QB. Not only we didn’t win the last SB after we were heavily favored to do so before the season, we have no QB succession plan in place. It’s a mess anyway you look at it
    __________________________________________________________________________

    How long you been a Patriots fan? 15 years or more???

    Because they have been doing the right thing for the last 18 and before that well I have been a fan since 1968. and Brother… they were a mess back then….

    IN BILL WE TRUST A TRUE FANS KNOWS THIS>

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!