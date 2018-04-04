Will Patriots opt for second-tier quarterback over top-flight options?

Getty Images

Now that the Patriots have a pair of first-round picks and a pair of second-round picks in the 2018 draft, plenty of talk has emerged regarding the possibility of using that draft capital to make a move in round one, in an effort to acquire one of the top quarterbacks in the draft. Another approach makes more sense, and it meshes with the history and practices of coach Bill Belichick.

Peter King of SI.com said on PFT Live that the Patriots are more likely to take one of the second-tier quarterbacks, after the run has happened on guys like Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and Lamar Jackson. In a separate appearance on PFT Live, Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston suggested the Belichick may be eyeballing Richmond quarterback Kyle Lauletta.

However it plays out, the Patriots need a young quarterback who can be groomed to take over for Tom Brady. The idea that Brady will play until he’s 45 very well may be aimed at avoiding a farewell tour, with Brady instead simply walking away without advance warning or fanfare after 2018 or 2019, for example.

The conclusion to his Tom vs. Time series has prompted increased speculation that the end is near for Brady. The Patriots need to be ready for it, while also being ready to compete in 2018. Using one of their five picks in the first three rounds could make more sense than giving up draft capital to get one of the top options in the draft.