At Cowboys event, Darren Woodson rips NFL's new lowering the head rule

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 5, 2018, 1:27 PM EDT
Darren Woodson is the leading tackler in Cowboys franchise history, but he wonders how today’s player are going to make tackles at all, after the NFL passed a new rule banning lowering the head to initiate contact with the helmet.

At an event sponsored by the Cowboys, Woodson bashed the rule (which Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and all 31 other owners supported) as unrealistic for the game of football.

“The way the rule is written right now, it’s basically saying that if any player that lowers their head – offense, defense, quarterback, it doesn’t matter who it is – if any player lowers their head and receives or dishes out contact, that player will be either fined or ejected,” Woodson said, via the Cowboys’ lifestyle website. “That’s the way it’s worded. The rule could include a running back who is going through a hole and lowers his head. There is no way you can play football like that. That’s why I think they’re going to back this rule down a little bit and the wording is going to change a little bit because you can’t play a game in the National Football League without lowering your head. If you’re running the football, or you’re making a hit as a defender, your natural reaction is to pull your head down. Maybe not pull down all the way to make contact with the top of your head, but to pull down your head to brace yourself. That’s the natural reaction.”

Woodson’s reaction has been a common one among players. Unfortunately, the NFL really hasn’t explained what this new rule entails, and so there’s really no way for anyone to know just how players are going to play football without lowering their heads. Perhaps with time we’ll see that the rule is manageable — or perhaps we’ll see that Woodson and the rule’s other critics are right.

  1. but all the coaches in the comment section said the proper way to play football is with your head up. who am i to believe? my eyes in combination with a former probowler, or johnny try hard in the comment section

  2. I am so tired of football players whining about changing rules for safety. The fact is you can tackle without delivering a blow to the helmet or using yours as a battering ram. The fact you whine really shows you were not much of a professional as was first thought.

  3. Albert Breer actually talked to coaches (two former DCs and one former OC)

    Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “You slide your head to the side, keep your head up and try and squeeze through your shoulders and your neck. The plays that they showed, head down, going in like a torpedo, no one’s teaching that.”

    “With [tackling], it’s not going to be the adjustment that you think. Everybody’s teaching in that regard already,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said.

    Said Eagles coach Doug Pederson: “I think this is a rule that’ll eventually remove those egregious plays, those head-hunting type plays. It’s not gonna eliminate me tackling you in the box, the head-to-head combat there, the collisions. It won’t eliminate that. But to get what they’re talking about out of our game? It can be taught.”

  5. I don’t think the rule will be used in such a way, unless against the Pats to cheat, which is why lawyers love grey areas for rules and laws.

    Fact 1: You need to see your target as you tackle. That’s basic fundamentals.

    Fact 2: Way too many players dole out insane cheapshots to people running the withe ball, when they could easily target the chest.

    Sick and tired of the hypocrisy on this topic.

    Too bad Article 46 Goodell didn’t change this rule in SB 52, because Jenkins on Cooks should have been an ejection.

    If the concept is to protect from CTE, why are the exceptions on certain parts of the field?

    Ryan Shazier is paralyzed today, because he didn’t know how to tackle properly.

  6. “That’s the way it’s worded. The rule could include a running back who is going through a hole and lowers his head.”
    ————————

    Uh, no. If the RB is lowering his head THROUGH A HOLE, then by definition, he’s aiming at open space, which is legal if contact is made incidentally. As long as he’s not intiating contact, it’s not a penalty.

