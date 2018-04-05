Bob McNair on inmates in prison comment: “The main thing I regret is apologizing”

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 5, 2018, 11:36 AM EDT
Texans owner Bob McNair is not sorry he said the NFL was at risk of having the “inmates running the prison” last year. He is sorry for apologizing for that comment.

McNair told the Wall Street Journal that he doesn’t think he did anything wrong and doesn’t think he should have been pressured into saying he was sorry.

The main thing I regret is apologizing,” McNair said. He insists the “inmates” he was referring to were not NFL players, but rather league executives who he felt had more control over major decisions than the owners. “I really didn’t have anything to apologize for.”

McNair said he sees nothing objectionable about the comments he made at a league meeting and thinks if people were offended, that just means they didn’t understand what he meant.

“In business, it’s a common expression. But the general public doesn’t understand it, perhaps,” he said.

McNair denied what former Texan Duane Brown told PFT last year, that McNair had expressed dismay to the team in 2008 after the election of Barack Obama.

“I don’t go into meetings and express views like that,” McNair said. “I never said that. He has no problem saying things that are not true.”

McNair also denied talk that he would keep the Texans from signing players who kneeled for the national anthem. McNair says he does think, however, that politics should be kept off the football field. McNair’s own comments, however, may make the players who disagree with him decide they need to make their statements more strongly.

25 responses to “Bob McNair on inmates in prison comment: “The main thing I regret is apologizing”

  2. He shouldn’t of apologized and I fully agree. People make a commonly used phrase into a racial thing. It amazes me how people act anymore. You could say your favorite drink is mountain dew and somehow it would be racist. How is that? Why is that? WHY WHY WHY!?!?

  6. Is there an NFL owner that’s a bigger tool than this one? Not that the bar is set that high.

  7. Having offended someone is becoming practically a capital offense in this country. That oversensitivity has weakened the nation as a whole.

  12. You may hate kneeling and that’s fine. I think you don’t I understand the point, but at least it’s a valid position to take. Even if I dont agree. But I think it’s safe to say at this point this guy is a racist and the nfl would be wise to boot his ass just like the nba did to the clippers guy.

    At some point black players just aren’t going to sign with the Texans and that’s not fair to the fans. Not to mention he’s a pretty crappy owner as far as the team being a winner as well.

  17. Protests on your own time.. If fans are sick of it and the NFL is losing $$$$, I think I would get rid of the kneeling also.. That’s just how you run a business!

  18. maybe you should apologize for propogating deflategate and reinforcing goodell’s lies about Brady?

    ever think of that old, bigoted, dumb, cheater jerk?

  19. He is a BUSINESS man – not a “politically correct” man. He has made his success off of being smart in the business that allowed him to buy the Texans! The general public (most of which will never be in a meeting of any importance) certainly does not understand and spun this story completely out of control..

  20. Good for him, even if he was talking about the players why should he apologize? It’s his team he should run it as he sees fit. If players disagree don’t sign there. Everyone needing a safe space these days gets old.

  21. It’s just an expression meaning the employees don’t own the team and shouldn’t dictate what the owner of a team does. He said what most fans believe. Politics don’t belong on the field no matter what your views are…Why isn’t Duane Brown catching heat for lying about what Mr Mcnair said?

  22. viachicago22 says:

    April 5, 2018 at 11:43 am

    Donald Sterling must be thinking he chose the wrong league
    —————
    If you believed that story you are a sucker… He was punished by selling his team for $2 billion dollars. lol

  23. “Inmates running the asylum” is an expression that has been around for decades. Like many expressions, it is not meant to be taken literally. But we live in an age where everything is a headline, and it becomes a social media frenzy. He may or may not be a terrible person, I have no idea, but it’s not because of 1 quote.

