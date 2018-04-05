Brandin Cooks: I’m blessed to be part of an organization on the rise

Getty Images

In an offseason in which the Rams have added a number of good players, the newest one is excited about what is being built in Los Angeles.

Brandin Cooks said at his introductory press conference today that he’s excited about the direction the Rams are going in.

“It’s part of the game. I’m extremely blessed for this opportunity to be part of a special organization that’s on the rise,” Cooks said.

Cooks said he has a lot of respect for the coach who traded him from New England, Bill Belichick, but after getting traded two years in a row he hopes he can work out a long-term contract that keeps him in Los Angeles for the long haul.

“As far as making this home, absolutely I would love to do that, and at the end of the day that will take care of itself,” Cooks said. “I just want to go to work and help this team win.”

After this offseason, Cooks is expecting the Ramsg to win a lot.