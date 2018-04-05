Broncos sign Marquette King to three-year deal

Getty Images

Well, that didn’t take long.

Shortly after reports surfaced that Marquette King was in Denver, the former Raiders punter agreed to a three-year deal with the Broncos.

The Raiders cut King last week, reportedly because new coach Jon Gruden had personality issues with King.

King, 29, spent five full seasons in Oakland. He has a career average of 46.8 yards per punt and a net average of 40.8. He is the only player in NFL history with at least a 40-yard net average in each of his first five seasons.

Last season, King had a career-best 42.7-yard net average.

For his career, King has 156 punts inside the 20 and only 33 touchbacks.

Riley Dixon was the team’s punter the past two seasons, averaging 45.7 yards per punt.