Cardinals claim Alek Torgersen off waivers

Quarterback Alek Torgersen was waived by the Lions after they signed Matt Cassel on Wednesday, but it didn’t take him long to find a new home in the NFL.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Torgersen has been claimed off of waivers by the Cardinals. Torgersen joins Sam Bradford and Mike Glennon on the quarterback depth chart in Arizona.

Torgersen played for the University of Pennsylvania in college and signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent last year. He was waived in September and spent time on the practice squad in Washington before closing out the year with the Lions. He was 8-of-20 for 95 yards and two interceptions in the preseason with Atlanta.

Torgersen will likely have to be pretty impressive over the next few months to have a chance of sticking on the active roster and any hope of that will take a hit if the Cardinals draft another quarterback later this month.