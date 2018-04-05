Cardinals double down on QBs off waivers with Brandon Doughty

Getty Images

Alek Torgersen isn’t the only new quarterback for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals claimed Torgersen off of waivers on Thursday and, per multiple reports, they also claimed Brandon Doughty. Doughty was waived by the Dolphins on Wednesday.

Doughty was a seventh-round pick in Miami in 2016 and spent most of the last two seasons on the practice squad. He was 39-of-69 for 448 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in preseason appearances during his time in Miami.

Doughty and Torgesen give the Cardinals a pair of arms to use in offseason work behind Sam Bradford and Mike Glennon. The chances that both stick around through OTAs and/or training camp will probably be decided by what happens during the draft.