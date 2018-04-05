Chiefs waive running back George Atkinson

Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs waived running back George Atkinson on Wednesday.

Atkinson spent most of last season on Kansas City’s practice squad. He was signed to a futures contract in January.

Atkinson has appeared in 21 career games with the Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns. He has seven carries for 34 yards and a touchdown.

Atkinson signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2014 out of Notre Dame. After two seasons in Oakland, Atkinson spent 2016 with the Browns before returning to Oakland last offseason when he was claimed off waivers. He was released at the end of training camp and signed with the Chiefs.