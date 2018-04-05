Cowboys agree to deal with Kony Ealy

AP

The Cowboys landed Kony Ealy, a day after he got out of the boat.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Cowboys have agreed to a deal with the former Jets pass-rusher.

Ealy visited but left without a deal yesterday, but they apparently patched things up.

He spent last year with the Jets, after the Patriots cut him. New England acquired him in a deal with the Panthers for a swap of eight spots in the draft.

That’s a swift fall for a guy who had one of the best individual games in Super Bowl history. He had three sacks, intercepted a pass and forced a fumble in the Panthers’ loss to the Broncos in Super Bowl 50, but he never capitalized on that momentum the following season, with just five sacks.

The 26-year-old still has potential, the Cowboys certainly needed the help.