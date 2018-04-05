David Johnson “motivated” after missing most of last season

Getty Images

David Johnson returns fully healed from his fractured left wrist — “all back together” — but the injury left a chip on the running back’s shoulder.

“I’m very motivated,” Johnson said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “Not really just about the people out there, but it’s really about myself and coming back for the team, for my teammates, for the coaches with everything being so new.

“It’s really about coming back and bouncing back and being able to play this sport.”

Johnson played only 43 snaps before his injury in the season opener, which required surgery. He spent the season on injured reserve, still unsure whether he could have returned.

“No one knows about that,” Johnson said.

The Cardinals began their offseason program this week, with Johnson fully cleared to participate. He said he has done the same work his teammates have done.

In 2016, Johnson came within 121 receiving yards of becoming the third player in NFL history with 1,000 receiving yards and 1,000 rushing yards in the same season. He can’t wait to try to reach that goal this season.