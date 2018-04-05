David Johnson “motivated” after missing most of last season

Posted by Charean Williams on April 5, 2018, 6:54 PM EDT
Getty Images

David Johnson returns fully healed from his fractured left wrist — “all back together” — but the injury left a chip on the running back’s shoulder.

I’m very motivated,” Johnson said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “Not really just about the people out there, but it’s really about myself and coming back for the team, for my teammates, for the coaches with everything being so new.

“It’s really about coming back and bouncing back and being able to play this sport.”

Johnson played only 43 snaps before his injury in the season opener, which required surgery. He spent the season on injured reserve, still unsure whether he could have returned.

“No one knows about that,” Johnson said.

The Cardinals began their offseason program this week, with Johnson fully cleared to participate. He said he has done the same work his teammates have done.

In 2016, Johnson came within 121 receiving yards of becoming the third player in NFL history with 1,000 receiving yards and 1,000 rushing yards in the same season. He can’t wait to try to reach that goal this season.

5 responses to “David Johnson “motivated” after missing most of last season

  3. “If this guy could have stayed healthy…”

    …my dynasty team would’ve been unstoppable!

  4. doctorrustbelt says:
    April 5, 2018 at 7:19 pm
    If this guy could have stayed healthy…

    ____________________________–___________

    Outside of last year, David Johnson has never had a problem staying healthy…. Last year was just bad luck, a defender came at him full speed smashing his helmet right into his wrist, pinning the wrist between his helmet & Johnson’s body. Now healthy I have no doubt DJ will light it up this year.

  5. Now that Elite All-Pro RB/WR David Johnson is healthy the Arizona offense is going to be so much better, people don’t realize just how important he is to that offense. Johnson will also have a monstrous offensive line in front of him to run behind that is without question the best O-Line he’s had in his career with 4 first round picks up front & two bests at OG in All-Pro Mike Iupati and top 5 Guard Justin Pugh. Behind that line with David Johnson back healthy Arizona should easily have one of the best if not thee best #1 ranked rushing offense w/ Johnson rushing for 1300-1400yds with/16-18TDs and 90-100 receptions/1000YDs w/ 4-6TDs. Arizona will have an excellent very dangerous #2 back as well with 5″11/200pd RB/WR TJ Logan back fully healthy after breaking his wrist to last pre-season. Logan possessing elite 4.35 speed with the fastest top end speed sports science has tested in the last 5 years also doubles as an Excellent WR & Route Runner with Elite hands , dropping only 1 pass in 3 years in College, Logan makes Arizona extremely dangerous in 2 RB sets & used as a 3rd down type scat back at times to keep DJ fresh.

