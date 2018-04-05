Eric Decker visits the Ravens

Getty Images

Free agent wide receiver Eric Decker has been linked to a few teams this offseason but has yet to strike a deal. The latest report is that he’s heading to Baltimore.

Decker is visiting the Ravens today, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This week Decker said he’d be interested in a return to the Broncos, where he played the first four years of his NFL career. He then played three years for the Jets and last year for the Titans.

In 2017, Decker caught 54 passes for 563 yards and one touchdown. If he were to sign with Baltimore, he’d be joining a revamped wide receiving corps that has also added Michael Crabtree and John Brown this offseason.