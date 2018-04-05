Gil Brandt denies pressuring Baker Mayfield to attend draft

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield claims that he has been pressured to attend the draft. The man responsible for inviting players to the draft denies applying pressure to Mayfield.

“I’m ecstatic about the 22 players we will have at the draft,” Gil Brandt of NFL.com said on Twitter. “I never worry (and certainly would never pressure) those who don’t want to be there. Baker made that clear very early on.”

As mentioned earlier, the league didn’t invite Mayfield to attend the draft because he had made it clear that he doesn’t want to attend. Still, it’s possible that league officials other than Brandt tried to get Mayfield to change his mind.

Of all the top prospects in the draft, only Mayfield and guard Quenton Nelson won’t be there. Round one happens three weeks from tonight.