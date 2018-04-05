Jahri Evans wants to play in 2018, but isn’t in a rush to sign

Getty Images

Jahri Evans signed with the Packers in late April last year and started 14 games at right guard for Green Bay in his 12th NFL season before becoming a free agent last month.

Evans hasn’t been linked with any teams so far this offseason, but that’s not because he’s planning to walk off into the sunset. Evans told Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette that he wants to play in 2018 and that he’s keeping the door open to a return to Green Bay while noting that he’s not in a hurry to sign with any team.

“I’m not opposed to coming back to Green Bay,” Evans said. “I loved my last year in Green Bay. Green Bay was great. I loved the coaching staff, I loved the locker room. I loved the organization, the community. It was awesome. It was a great fit for me. My goal is, I wanted to win another Super Bowl. I still do. So that’s my focus right now. But, you know, it’s still early. We’re sitting in the first week of April right now. So it’s very early.”

The Packers have talked about having Justin McCray, Lucas Patrick and a potential draft pick compete for the job at right guard, but could change their plans once they see everyone on the field. Evans would likely be able to get up to speed quickly if that’s how things play out and his experience would likely serve him well when it comes to acclimating to any team that might want to add him at some point down the road.