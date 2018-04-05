James Harrison wants to play, hopes to sign somewhere after draft

Getty Images

The oldest defensive player in the NFL isn’t ready to hang up the cleats yet.

James Harrison, the outside linebacker who ended last season with the Patriots, is planning to keep playing and looking to sign with a team that needs a player like him after the draft, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

For Harrison, the top priority is getting on the field. He grew frustrated in Pittsburgh last year when he rarely played, and was happy to get released by the Steelers and signed by the Patriots, who made him a starter in the Super Bowl.

Harrison will turn 40 next month. If he plays in the 2018 season, he’ll join Darrell Green, Jim Marshall, Clay Matthews Jr. and Junior Seau as the only defensive players to play in the NFL after turning 40.