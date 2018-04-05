Jets announce new deal with Ben Ijalana

Getty Images

The Jets declined to pick up their option on tackle Ben Ijalana‘s contract for the 2018 season, but he will be back with the team in 2018.

Word of Ijalana’s return popped up last month, but the team didn’t make anything official until Thursday. They did not announce the terms of his deal, but it promises to be less than the $4.5 million he was set to make if the option had been exercised.

Ijalana, who was a second-round pick by the Colts in 2011, has been with the Jets since 2013 and made 13 starts in 2016. He returned to his role as a backup in 2017 and appeared in 11 games.

The Jets have added Spencer Long and Travis Swanson to the interior of the offensive line in free agency, but haven’t added any other tackles over the last few weeks.